Singapore users among those who downloaded malicious software: IT security firm

SINGAPORE - People in Singapore are among Chinese-speaking computer users in South-east Asia and East Asia who downloaded malicious software that gives hackers control over their computers, an IT security firm has found.

Researchers from Slovakia-based ESET discovered that unidentified hackers created fake websites that resemble the websites of popular applications such as Firefox, WhatsApp, Skype and Telegram.

The software of these apps would be infected with FatalRAT, a trojan virus.

When downloaded, it grants the attackers control over the victim’s computer, allowing them to capture keystrokes, steal or delete data stored by some browsers, and download and execute files.

The hackers also bought Google advertisements for these fake websites, so that they would show up in the sponsored section of search results, making them more accessible to people searching for these apps.

According to a statement from ESET on Thursday, Chinese-language site Landian News reported seeing an advertisement leading to one of these malicious websites, after searching for the Firefox app in Google.

These advertisements were reported to Google and taken down, said ESET.

The malicious websites and installers are mostly in Chinese and, in some cases, falsely offer Chinese-language versions of software not available in China.

Other than Singapore, people in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan have also been affected.