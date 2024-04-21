Russian bought $88 million of gold in Changi to launder funds for invasion of Ukraine

SINGAPORE – A Russian man bought more than US$65 million (S$88 million) worth of gold bullion held in Singapore in a money laundering conspiracy meant to fund the Russian military’s invasion of Ukraine.

The gold was sold by the precious metals dealer Singapore Precious Metals Exchange (SGPMX), which stores the bullions at Le Freeport, a secured logistics hub in Changi North Crescent.

SGPMX is a privately run trading and storage company headquartered in Singapore. It allows its clients to trade in actual gold in an online global exchange, much like how shares are traded on the stock exchange.

Clients can physically check on their gold at the facility at any time.

Russian national Feliks Medvedev, 42, was charged in the United States on April 11, 2023, with one count of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business and 39 counts of money laundering.

On Feb 22, he pleaded guilty to the charges. He admitted to running an unlicensed money transmitting business in the US, and moving over US$150 million of illicit funds in more than 1,300 transactions.

Of this, more than US$65 million was used to buy the gold from SGPMX.

SGPMX told The Straits Times that due to privacy laws, it could not provide details on the matter.

“SGPMX adheres to the highest standards of checks and due diligence and is bound to strict confidentiality clauses as dictated by local regulations and Personal Data Protection Act laws,” a spokesman added.

ST understands the Singapore Police Force are aware of the case.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia said Medvedev resided in Georgia, US, where he had registered eight companies which were used to illegally transmit the illicit funds.

It said the companies did not incur typical business expenses or maintain employees, adding that a majority of the illicit funds had come from multiple overseas companies before being transferred to other foreign companies.

Two other Russians and a business consulting firm in Moscow were alleged to have conspired with Medvedev in the transfer of these funds and laundering of the illegal proceeds.

Alexey Chubarov, 42, and Lev Solyannikov, 31, are alleged to have informed Medvedev about the incoming fund transfers, and directed him on transfers to make after, including to SGPMX to buy the gold bullion.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia said Chubarov and Solyannikov both worked for the KSK Group, and Chubarov was identified as an expert on international structuring.