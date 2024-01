LONDON - Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that his country is now Europe’s largest economy despite efforts by Western governments to “strangle” it over the war in Ukraine.

“It seems that we are being strangled and pressured from all sides, but in terms of the volume of the economy as a whole, we have become No. 1 in Europe,” Mr Putin told a Jan 11 gathering of business people in Khabarovsk, a city in Russia’s far eastern Siberia.