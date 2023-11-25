‘Resilient’ children, youth earn dream all-expenses paid holiday to Manchester

SINGAPORE – Twelve-year-old Nur Aleeya Antasyah Mohamed Yazzid’s hard work to improve her mathematics bore fruit in more ways than one.

Not only did she pass the subject in the recent Primary School Leaving Examination, she also earned a fully-paid trip to Manchester, including tickets to watch English football club Manchester United play at Old Trafford and tickets to the hit Hamilton musical at the Palace Theatre Manchester.

Seven other children and youth will also get to go on the all-expenses paid seven-day trip, from December 4 to 11. Besides the football match, the itinerary also includes visits to historical sites like Ordsall Hall and the Science and Industry Museum.

The educational trip is sponsored by Singapore billionaire Peter Lim and his son, Kiat Lim. It is organised by The Hut, a children and youth centre in Marine Parade GRC, which provides a drop-in space and support for those between five and 17 years old, who are from lower-resource backgrounds.

On Nov 25, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, MP for Marine Parade GRC and patron of The Hut, presented the awards to the eight children and youth at The Hut.

Mooted by Dr Tan, the trip, which cost $100,000, is to reward and inspire young learners.

Dr Tan told the recipients that studying goes beyond the classroom and he wants them to go out there to learn about things that are happening around them.

“The Government will continue to work out multiple pathways for those of us who may not be as academically-inclined. For you and for every one of our children... to always have multiple paths for success... multiple grounds to achieving your dreams. Just remember, don’t stop dreaming,” said Dr Tan.

Each child will be accompanied by one parent or caregiver.

Said Ms Nyan Fei Ting, executive director of The Hut: “These children and youths put in the effort to do well despite their circumstances. Thankfully, with the sponsors’ support, they are able to go for the trip.”

She added that the children and youth were selected for their school attendance, effort to improve themselves academically, and their participation at the EduGrow tuition programme at The Hut.

Mr Kiat Lim believes that the children and youth “deserve an opportunity to be inspired to pursue their dreams regardless of their backgrounds”.

“Supporting them is not only about providing educational scholarships but giving them opportunities like this trip to Manchester to learn different things, be more exposed, and enable them to grow beyond their immediate circumstances. It is a privilege for us to be able to make this happen for them,” he said.