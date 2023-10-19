More help for low-income so that no family ‘gets trapped in a permanent underclass’: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE – Low-income families with children will receive more support, which could include helping them to save up to buy their own homes or to stay employed, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Thursday. This is to “ensure that no family in Singapore gets trapped in a permanent underclass”, he said.

Mr Wong said that the Government will provide families in highly subsidised public rental housing on the Community Link (ComLink) programme with additional support, which will be tied to specific action plans jointly developed between these families and their family coaches.

The Government will train ComLink officers to take up this role of family coach to motivate and work more closely with each family to work to achieve their goal. They will no longer just co-ordinate the provision of social support services, but will also play a stronger role to work with each family to determine and customise the support they need.

Said Mr Wong: “We can consider a higher quantum of support or even longer-term support to families who make progress in areas like staying employed, saving to buy their own home or ensuring their children attend pre-school regularly.

“The additional support will also help ease the families’ short-term financial pressures, even as they made progress towards their longer-term goals.”

Mr Wong was speaking at the 10th anniversary celebration of the Social Service Office (SSO), which administers the Government’s financial aid schemes and acts as a dedicated frontline office on the ground for families in need.

From just two SSOs in 2013, there are now 24 across all HDB towns to provide “comprehensive, co-ordinated and convenient” social support, he said.

In 2019, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) started the ComLink programme to help low-income families with children living in highly subsidised HDB rental flats. The idea is to provide intensive and holistic support a family requires across various needs, from employment assistance to child development, Mr Wong said.

About 14,000 families are on the ComLink programme, which has since been rolled out across all HDB towns with public rental flats.

In his speech at Kreta Ayer Community Centre, Mr Wong said: “We see early signs that social stratification is becoming more entrenched. In the past, we mostly had older folks staying in our rental flats.

“Nowadays, we see more families with young children staying in these flats and they are there for longer durations too.”

Mr Wong said the Government has been studying the issue and engaging many groups to tackle the issues of income inequality and social mobility as part of the Forward Singapore exercise to refresh the nation’s social compact.

He said: “In other words, the Government wants to do more. But we want to do it in a way that empowers these families too.”

Further reducing the income inequality is one aim, Mr Wong said, noting that Singapore has made progress on this front in the past decade.

“That’s why we have been tilting our policies in favour of the lower-income groups, and we will continue to do so,” he said.