Residents lament closure of shortcut through Commonwealth cemetery

SINGAPORE – A cemetery in Commonwealth has shut its gates to the public to the dismay of residents of the nearby estate who have for decades crossed its hushed grounds as a shortcut to the main road.

The closure adds at least five minutes to the time taken to reach the bus stop and Commonwealth MRT station, residents say.

Shuang Long Shan cemetery has been a fixture in the Holland Close housing estate since it was built in the 1960s. The last Hakka graveyard in the country, its 1.8ha plot – about the size of 2½ football fields – sits between a cluster of flats and a busy road.

Inside, some 2,700 tombstones stand, white and upright in uniform rows.

For nearly 50 years, residents have eschewed the public path encircling the cemetery, preferring to cut across the private burial grounds to exit the estate.

They said the more circuitous public path involves a slight uphill climb, unlike the flat path through the cemetery.