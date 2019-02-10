Republic will stay focused on priorities in a tougher year: PM Lee

Economic growth this year will likely slow amid global uncertainties, but Singapore will remain squarely focused on its national agenda with healthcare, education and transport as priorities, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Speaking at the annual Teck Ghee Chinese New Year celebration dinner last night, PM Lee said that he hopes Singaporeans will work well with the ruling party's new leaders - led by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat - and keep building Singapore together.

"This year, we see dark clouds on the (economic) horizon... We will work hard, but I expect progress to be harder than last year," he said.

Last year, the economy grew by 3.3 per cent, meeting the Government's expectations.

Nonetheless, the Government will continue working towards ensuring that healthcare, education and transport will be accessible to and affordable by all, PM Lee added.

National policies have yielded results for the entire country, he said.

In Teck Ghee, these include a new Ren Ci Nursing Home, which has brought integrated care services closer to the community; more kindergartens, with one opening in Mayflower Primary School; and four additional bus services serving Ang Mo Kio.



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mrs Lee tossing yusheng at the Teck Ghee Chinese New Year dinner last night. With them are (from left) Dr Lam Pin Min (partially obscured), MP for Sengkang West; grassroots leader Alex Ng Meng Hwee; Ang Mo Kio GRC MPs Intan Azura Mokhtar, Koh Poh Koon and Darryl David; Dr Ma Suan Hoo, wife of the late senior minister of state Balaji Sadasivan; and grassroots leaders Tan Tai Kiat and Noelene De Foe. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



PM Lee said the Government will continue to work hard to achieve stable economic growth here regardless of how the global economy performs. "We will keep innovating and raising our productivity. Only by doing so can we help retain jobs," he said in Mandarin.

He also thanked the Merdeka Generation who "travelled with us on the journey from Third World to First", referring to Singaporeans born in the 1950s who accepted hardships and made sacrifices to help shape post-independent Singapore.

"Your sacrifices and commitment have made the prosperity and stability we enjoy possible," PM Lee said.

He encouraged members of the Merdeka Generation to share their values with their children and grandchildren so "this spirit of contributing to the country and the courage to break new ground can pass from generation to generation".

PM Lee said: "The resilience of the Merdeka Generation is precious and our younger generations can learn and imbibe it. In the same way, leaders from my generation are also passing the baton to the new team," he said, adding that the new team will lead everyone to strive for a brighter future for the next generation. "I hope the younger generation can get along well with the new team, and keep building Singapore together."

At a separate Chinese New Year event, Geylang Serai was abuzz in a blur of colour and sound yesterday as close to 800 turned up to watch a performance of five dragons - in green, red, white, black and yellow - representing Singapore's east, south, west, north and central areas.

Professor Fatimah Lateef, MP for Marine Parade GRC, took part in the performance by leading the yellow dragon.