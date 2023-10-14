Religious groups, leaders work tirelessly to advocate unity in diversity: Edwin Tong

SINGAPORE – The peace and prosperity that Singapore enjoys is fragile, especially with a population that comprises a great diversity of race, religion and ethnicity. This is why the country’s apex religious organisations and their leaders work tirelessly to advocate unity in diversity, said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong on Saturday.

Such efforts can be seen at the inaugural Singapore Buddhist Symposium 2023 organised by the Singapore Buddhist Federation (SBF), with various religious leaders present, he added.

The event at the Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery began with an inter-faith prayer by the Inter-Religious Organisation.

“It shows that Singapore can provide a conducive environment for all religions to thrive, while at the same time, maintain a healthy interaction among people of various faiths,” said Mr Tong, who is also Second Minister for Law.

The Republic has also ensured that religious leaders are appropriately represented in governmental councils or committees, such as the Presidential Council for Religious Harmony, the Presidential Council for Minority Rights, and the National Steering Committee on Racial and Religious Harmony and its working committee.

These aim to promote a harmonious and cohesive community underpinning the stability and prosperity of Singapore, he added.

Referring to a recent Pew Research Centre survey, Mr Tong noted that the links between religiosity and ethnic identity are strengthening around the world. While most Asians linked nationality to religion, Singapore was the only exception where people were accepting of other religions.

Buddhism, the nation’s largest religion with more than 31 per cent of followers, has also shown respect to other faiths, he said.

“This, I think, bodes well for Singapore on our journey to forge a truly united society based on equality and merits, and not based on colour, race or religion.”

The two-day symposium with the theme, Envisioning Buddhism In Modern-era Singapore, brings together scholars, practitioners and thinkers from diverse backgrounds to explore the evolving role of Buddhism in contemporary society.

The free event attracted more than 750 participants on the first day.

On the second day on Sunday, there will be a range of workshops designed for young adults. Over 600 participants are expected.

In his opening address, Venerable You Guang, who is the event’s organising chairman and secretary-general of the SBF, expressed hopes that the symposium will help participants explore new horizons, deepen their understanding and embrace the timeless wisdom of Buddhism in a rapidly evolving world.

The topic of technology was also raised.

Said Venerable Seck Kwang Phing, president of the SBF, in his keynote speech: “As we enter into the digital and artificial intelligence (AI) era, we must, while anchoring on our religious practices, harness modern technology to deepen the understanding of our religion to better serve the nation and the people.”

However, he cautioned that technology can also bring about problems and challenges, a point echoed by Venerable Raja of Mangala Vihara Buddhist Temple, who said that technology can lead to a loss of credibility and authenticity, personal connection and guidance.

It should only complement and not substitute traditional Buddhist practices, added Ven Raja.

Venerable Chuan Sheng from the Buddhist College of Singapore said that while AI is an important tool, critical thinking is important when verifying information and checking sources.

The plenary sessions delved into other topics such as the propagation and education of Buddhism, environmentally conscious initiatives and active ageing from the Buddhist perspective.

There were also discussions on attracting youth into the religion, with suggestions that include offering activities such as Buddhist music, hiking and visits to charitable homes.

With the prevalence of mental illness among young people, providing counselling and mental wellness courses were also recommended.

Among the youth at the event was 21-year-old Jeron Wong, who is waiting for his national service enlistment. The volunteer with the Singapore Buddhist Lodge said he has been drawn by the “profound wisdom” of the faith since he was around 14, though his peers find it strange that he is so religious at his age.

“Many young people suffer from mental illness today,” he said. “We can apply Buddhist wisdom in our daily lives to help ourselves.”

Also at the event was Mrs Rashmi Sharma, 45, an Indian expatriate who has lived in Singapore for seven years.

“I am into both Buddhism and Hinduism, which are very similar,” the psychotherapist said. “I am here to get some positive energy and vibes.”