Why religion remains a force for good, not source of division, in Singapore

It helps that there is no dominant religion here, and many Singaporeans feel a personal connection with other religions too.

Mathew Mathews and Melvin Tay

Representatives of the Inter-Religious Organisation holding prayers at a war memorial service in February. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In a world rife with division, religion is often treated with scepticism, even disdain.

Religious extremism has cast a long shadow over faith, leaving us to grapple with images of violence carried out under the banner of belief.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top