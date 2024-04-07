Relaxing the house rules: Opening up arts and sports to those with special needs in S’pore

SINGAPORE – On the rare occasion that Ms Deng Anqi takes her son to the cinema, she braces herself for strangers shushing and staring at him and telling her off.

Her nine-year-old boy, Javan Lee, who has autism, cannot sit still or keep quiet for the whole movie, and she often has to take him out for a breather.

But at one theatre performance in March, no one batted an eyelid when Javan got up and danced, nor when he shouted answers to the actors’ questions.

In fact, joining in was encouraged during Fatimah And Her Magic Socks, an interactive show at the Esplanade that caters to those with autism. Esplanade presented its first sensory-friendly performance in 2016 to cater to autistic children, against the perception that the theatre is a space that needs to be quiet and full of “house rules”.

Arts centres in Singapore have made strides in inclusion in recent years, setting aside sessions to cater to different needs.

Ms Gina Koh, co-chair of the Esplanade’s Accessibility Taskforce, said the arts centre targets to have one or more of such accessibility features for performances by its in-house programming team by 2027.

In 2021, the Esplanade introduced ticket concessions for people with disabilities and their companions. Ms Koh said there was a 33 per cent increase in take-up rate for the ticket concessions from 2022 to 2023.

It began piloting Relaxed Environment performances in 2022, including the free concert series Beautiful Sunday, held once a month.

Such performances allow members of the audience to make noise, leave and return to their seats as the shows are going on. Special modifications include keeping sounds at a consistent level to cater to children who have autism or sensory sensitivities.

Ms Deng, who is 39 and an engagement manager, said: “When I take Javan to shows that have stricter rules, he likes to move around and speaks pretty loudly. It makes me feel very stressed because there will be people looking at us like: ‘Why is he behaving like that? Why can’t I stop him?’”

But this show was different.

“He likes people to talk to him, so he will answer the actors’ questions. He has the space to move and dance around. He’s smiling, talking all the way and following the show. I’m also enjoying myself.”

Ms Deng added: “There are so many things that can catch his attention. Usually, his attention span will be probably 10 minutes, but he can last (through the 45-minute show).”

To prepare the children for what to expect, parents can download a pre-event guide that shows directions to the venue, the characters, and what the space will look like.

A calm space set up outside the theatre has earmuffs and fidget toys for those who need a break.