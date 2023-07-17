Primary school art syllabus refreshed to keep pupils up to date on art, education trends

SINGAPORE – An art syllabus that covers a wider range of media, topics and themes for deeper engagement and interdisciplinary learning will be introduced to primary school pupils from next year.

The 2024 Primary Art Teaching and Learning Syllabus has been refreshed following feedback on the current syllabus from regular engagement with the primary art fraternity.

The new syllabus is in line with the evolving global and education landscapes, and aims to strengthen the development of 21st century competencies (21CC) in the pupils.

A non-examinable subject in the Primary School Leaving Examination, art education in primary school provide pupils with a strong foundation in art as a way of learning about themselves and the world around them.

Ms Athena Wee, subject head of character and citizenship education at Peiying Primary School, told The Straits Times that the lessons and “Draw!” core learning experience in the new syllabus reflect the developments and trends in the art and education world.

“For example, technological advancements have transformed artistic practices and how students can learn art. In the refreshed syllabus, students are exposed to digital art creation and digital photography,” said Ms Wee.

The works of local and international artists in the syllabus will be further curated and organised according to themes to allow teachers to engage students in deeper inquiry and learning of specific art concepts.

The four themes are “experience and emotions”, “natural world”, “people and places” and “time and space”.

Some of the local artists added to the refreshed syllabus are Tan Zixi, Zulkarnaen Othman, Fyon Cheong and Yip Yew Cheong.

Guidance for art teachers and curriculum resources will be co-developed with experts in the field such as the National Arts Council, National Museum of Singapore and Singapore Art Museum to develop and hone pupils’ 21CC, and equip them with the knowledge, skills and values to thrive in a digital world.