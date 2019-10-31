Read expert reviews, pick up health tips in revamped Zaobao Classifieds

SINGAPORE - The Zaobao Classifieds section will have a new look from Friday (Nov 1) as it celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

It will be revamped into a consumer guide with content that meets readers' needs, said the media solutions arm of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) which publishes the classifieds section.

First published in 1969, the section will see three major changes.

The revamped consumer guide will include reviews, analysis and stories curated from journalists' perspectives to help readers sniff out the latest market trends.

New categories will also be added to the four current main categories in the classifieds section, which are property, motoring, recruitment and travel.

The first new category, Well Wishes, will allow readers to display messages to loved ones, marriage proposals, birthday and wedding wishes, free of charge.

There will also be a new eat, drink and fun category, which will recommend places for food and leisure.

The third new category is wellness and beauty, which will cover the latest treatments in Western and traditional Chinese medicine, aesthetics and offer health tips.

To celebrate the revamp, readers will be able to take part in a treasure hunt as they browse the revamped consumer guide. The prizes include television sets and washing machines. Clues will be hidden in the pages and columns.

SPH chief commercial officer Ignatius Low said: "This revamp updates the print classifieds format for today's audiences, focusing more on products and services frequently demanded by customers and building a sense of community among our readers.

"It is one example of how SPH is evolving its print advertising offerings to sharpen its value proposition in today's crowded and competitive advertising landscape."