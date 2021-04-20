Public servant and her husband to be charged under OSA over leaking of circuit breaker details last April

SINGAPORE - A couple will be charged on Wednesday (April 21) under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) for the wrongful communication of information.

The woman, a 38-year-old public servant, had illegally sent information - including details regarding the implementation of full home-based learning by schools last year - to her husband before it was officially released.

Her husband, 39, then sent the information to his friends.

The police said on Tuesday (April 20) they had received a report on April 3 last year about the woman's actions.

Both will be charged with offences of wrongful communication of information under the OSA.

The man will also be charged with soliciting the wrongful communication of information under the OSA.

They can be fined up to $2,000 and imprisoned for up to two years.

Sixteen others who received the information and disseminated it will be given written warnings for wrongful communication, said the police.