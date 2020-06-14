Coronavirus: Public servant arrested under OSA for allegedly leaking classified information about phase 2 activities

SINGAPORE - A public servant has been arrested for allegedly leaking classified information to the public on the resumption of activities in phase two of reopening Singapore's economy before it was officially released.

The 50-year-old Singaporean man was arrested on Saturday (June 13) for the offence of wrongful communication of information under Section 5(1) of the Official Secrets Act.

Police said they received a report on Friday (June 12) that information about post-circuit breaker plans was circulating via WhatsApp messages among members of the public.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man, who was an authorised recipient of the classified information, had allegedly shared the information on Thursday with members of a private WhatsApp chat group.

The information was subsequently disseminated from the chat group, which was not authorised to receive the information, and circulated widely, said the police.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The police said that the Government takes a serious view of any wrongful communication of confidential information, and will deal firmly with anyone who does so.

The offence of wrongful communication of information carries with it a fine of up to $2,000, and imprisonment of up to two years.

The police added that unauthorised recipients should also not further circulate the confidential information received as they may be similarly liable under the Official Secrets Act.

