President Halimah bids farewell to Istana staff

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob said her goodbyes to members of the Istana staff on Wednesday morning, the day her six-year term ends.

Madam Halimah, 69, shook hands and shared laughs with the staff members before taking a group photo at a staircase in the Istana.

She then waved goodbye to them on the porch before leaving in a state car.

Aide-de-Camp to the President, Major Toh Su Sin, said it was an honour to serve Singapore’s first female president.

“As challenging as it was to plan and manage the range of events in Madam President’s packed diary, it was even more rewarding to be able to witness the difference she makes in the lives of others,” said Maj Toh.

She added that Madam Halimah’s warmth and genuine care for everyone she meets will be missed.

Senior butler Zaidi Hashim recalled feeling awestruck on Madam Halimah’s first day in office, and said: “Madam President treated everyone with equal respect, dignity, and compassion – whether it was foreign dignitaries or her staff.

“It was bittersweet bidding farewell to her on her last day in office.”

President-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, who secured 70.41 per cent of the vote at the presidential election on Sept 1, will be sworn in at the Istana on Thursday.