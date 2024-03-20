Prescription drug for erectile dysfunction found in two food products: SFA

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is warning consumers to avoid two food products that claim to enhance sexual performance in men, after they were found to contain a prescription drug.

On March 20, SFA said that the two products, Hunter Honey and Dynamint X, contained Tadalafil, a drug to treat erectile dysfunction which should only be given under medical supervision.

Hunter Honey and Dynamint X were marketed on several e-commerce platforms as honey and candy, respectively, with the claims that they enhance male sexual performance.

The listings have been removed, through the agency’s collaborations with the platforms, SFA said.

The inappropriate use of Tadalafil can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, headache and migraine, particularly for people with heart-related problems. Those who are on heart medication which contains nitrates may also suffer potentially life-threatening low blood pressure.

Users may also suffer from painful and exceedingly long erections, a symptom known as priapism.

Those found guilty of selling and supplying unsafe food which contain banned or potent substances may be fined up to $5,000 for the first offence.

Subsequent offences may land a person in jail for up to three months, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.