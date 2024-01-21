Pregnant at 17, she was forced by her parents to marry the father of her baby

SINGAPORE - Anna started having sex at 15 and two years later, she was pregnant. Soon after, her parents forced her to marry her then boyfriend before the baby was born.

The pregnancy came as a shock because the couple used a condom, said Anna (not her real name).

They have since divorced. Her former husband, who was her first boyfriend, wanted her to get an abortion, but she would not hear of it.

“I wanted to keep the baby, as I was raised in a very religious household and I felt human life is very important,” she said. “To me, I was thinking, what are the chances of a condom failing? It (the pregnancy) felt like destiny.”

She started having sex when she was 15, as she felt she could not refuse her then boyfriend’s demands for sex.

“It just felt that I had to make him happy, or he would leave me,” she said. “Many of my friends say they don’t know if they like having sex, but they feel it’s more of an obligation and how a relationship should be.”

That was how Anna became a mother and a wife at the age of 17, while studying for a diploma in marketing.

Anna already had thoughts of breaking up with her then boyfriend, as she felt he was abusive. Then, she learnt she was pregnant.

She said that her parents pushed her to marry him so she would not have the child out of wedlock. He was three years older and also a polytechnic student then.

Anna agreed, as she felt she had no other choice.

Despite all her struggles, she pulled through those difficult years of juggling motherhood, studying and working.

Now 22 years old, she is working as an analyst in a multinational firm, and her daughter turns five in 2024.

The number of babies born to teenagers has halved in the past decade, and counsellors say this is largely because today’s teens are a lot more savvy about using contraception.

In 2022, 218 babies were born to teens aged 19 and younger.

This is fewer than half of the 487 babies born to teenagers in 2013, according to the Report of Registration of Births and Deaths 2022 published by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA). The 2022 figures are the latest available.