Watch live: Parliament to discuss Israel-Hamas conflict

SINGAPORE - Parliament will discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict on Monday when the House sits, as the war in the Middle East enters its 31st day.

Mr Vikram Nair (Sembawang GRC), Mr Alex Yam (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC) and Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (Chua Chu Kang GRC) have proposed a debate on the issue, which has also drawn 34 questions from MPs across both sides of the aisle.

The conflict began on Oct 7 when Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel that killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and took hundreds more hostage. Israel has since declared a “state of war” and launched strikes on Gaza, killing more than 9,700 so far, including more than 3,000 children.

Describing the situation as “grave”, Mr Nair, who chairs the Government Parliamentary Committee for Defence and Foreign Affairs, said in a Facebook post on Oct 24: “My parliamentary colleagues and I have received e-mails and messages from many who are concerned about the situation.”