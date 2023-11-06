Watch live: Parliament to discuss Israel-Hamas conflict

SINGAPORE - Parliament will discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict on Monday when the House sits, as the war in the Middle East enters its 31st day.
Mr Vikram Nair (Sembawang GRC), Mr Alex Yam (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC) and Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (Chua Chu Kang GRC) have proposed a debate on the issue, which has also drawn 34 questions from MPs across both sides of the aisle.
The conflict began on Oct 7 when Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel that killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and took hundreds more hostage. Israel has since declared a “state of war” and launched strikes on Gaza, killing more than 9,700 so far, including more than 3,000 children.
Describing the situation as “grave”, Mr Nair, who chairs the Government Parliamentary Committee for Defence and Foreign Affairs, said in a Facebook post on Oct 24: “My parliamentary colleagues and I have received e-mails and messages from many who are concerned about the situation.”
MP’s questions on the issue reflected discussions among Singaporeans, with some asking how Singapore can help alleviate the humanitarian crisis as the scale of destruction grows, and others asking about the war’s impact on domestic cohesion.
Mr Christopher de Souza (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC) and Mr Dennis Tan (Hougang) are keen to find out how diplomacy can reduce the loss of civilian lives on both sides, while Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin (Ang Mo Kio GRC) wants to know what is being done to ensure that humanitarian aid provided by Singapore can reach affected civilians.
Mr Mohd Fahmi Aliman (Marine Parade GRC) will ask about measures to reinforce religious harmony and encourage interfaith dialogue within Singapore, while Nominated MP Neil Parekh Nimil Rajnikant wants to know if schools have had to deal with students “taking opposing sides” in the conflict.
Mr Nair’s motion, titled “Solidarity, security and peace: The Israel-Hamas conflict”, calls on the House to reiterate Singapore’s longstanding commitment to a negotiated two-state solution, and urges all Singaporeans to safeguard and uphold the country’s multiracial and multi-religious peace and harmony.
Among other things, the motion also seeks to condemn those responsible for terrorist acts and violations of international law, and calls for all parties to ensure the safety and security of civilians, including the release of all hostages.