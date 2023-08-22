Tan Kin Lian calls on Singaporeans to elect a ‘truly independent’ president

Mr Tan Kin Lian greeting supporters at the nomination centre on Aug 22. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Mr Tan Kin Lian and his wife Tay Siew Hong (right) at the nomination centre on Aug 22. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
Mr Tan Kin Lian speaking to the media at the nomination centre on Aug 22. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Mr Tan Kin Lian (second from right) submitting his nomination form at the nomination centre on Aug 22. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Mr Tan Kin Lian and his wife Tay Siew Hong arriving at the nomination centre on Aug 22. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Mr Tan Kin Lian greeting supporters at the nomination centre on Aug 22. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
SINGAPORE - Second-time presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian called on Singaporeans to support him, and said he will use the influence of the President’s Office to make life better for the people.

“I want to give the people of Singapore the chance to vote for a president who is truly independent of the ruling government,” he said in his two-minute thank-you speech at the People’s Association (PA) headquarters on Tuesday, after his successful nomination.

“If I am elected, I will carry out my duties, as set out in the Constitution, diligently, honestly and to the best of my ability.”

The former NTUC Income chief executive said these duties are to safeguard the reserves and uphold the integrity of the public service.

Speaking to the media after his speech, Mr Tan reiterated his platform of reducing the cost of living, making housing affordable, and ensuring jobs are secure and pay well. This is though the president has no role to advance his own policy agenda.

Mr Tan said his campaign symbol shows four figures, representing the four major ethnic groups in Singapore, reaching towards a flower, which symbolises hope for a better future.

While he had originally planned to hold a rally on Friday, Mr Tan said he found it too costly and will instead continue with his walkabouts.

“I don’t have support from big tycoons, so therefore, I am reconsidering whether instead of a rally there is another way (for outreach),” he said. . Over the next nine days, he will visit markets and food centres, including ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre on Wednesday. Mr Tan has been on near-daily walkabouts at different markets since Aug 12, a day after the Writ of Election was issued.

When asked why his wife, Madam Tay Siew Hong, 67, has not been accompanying him on his campaign, he said she should be excused as campaigning is very hectic, and she is helping to look after their five grandchildren.

Earlier in the morning, he spoke to The Straits Times exclusively from his house before he left for the Nomination Centre with his family at about 9am.

He said he had a hectic night before, rushing out his broadcast message in four languages to Mediacorp.

Known to be a frugal man who takes public transport and who eats at markets frequently, Mr Tan said he was wearing the same blazer that he wore at the 2011 Presidential Elections.

He added that his shoes were bought from an Ang Mo Kio shop in 2022 and cost him only $35, though they may “look like $350” shoes. He also wore a similar red tie that former President Ong Teng Cheong wore for his official photograph. He had gifted the tie to the late Mr Ong, and some members of Parliament then.   “Today I’m wearing this tie, and I hope President Ong will give me his blessings,” he said.

The 75-year-old had launched his presidential bid with the theme of “Bring Back Trust, Give Us Hope” on Aug 11. His proposer is Mr Tan Jee Say, who contested in the 2011 Presidential Election with him. His seconder is Mr Lim Tean, founder of political party People’s Voice (PV).

He took 4.91 per cent of the votes at the presidential election in 2011.

