Standardising food expiry date labels could result in extra costs, impact food imports

SINGAPORE – Standardising “use by” and “best before” date labels for food could result in additional costs and compliance burden for food manufacturers, and impact how Singapore imports food, especially as over 90 per cent of it is from abroad.

Instead, consumers should take both labels to mean that food is unlikely to be fit for consumption after the dates indicated on the labels, said Dr Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, in Parliament on Feb 7.

He was responding to a parliamentary question by Ms He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC) on whether the Government will consider updating and standardising “use by” and “best before” date labels for food to reduce confusion over whether food needs to be disposed of for safety reasons, and to reduce food waste.

According to the Singapore Food Agency, “use by” dates are for highly perishable foods such as milk and yoghurt. Consumers are advised not to consume these foods after the date stated on the label.

“Best before” dates are for foods with a longer shelf life such as cereal. They indicate how long the foods will be at their best quality.

Dr Koh said both “use by” and “best before” are internationally accepted terms under the Codex General Standard for Labelling of Prepackaged Foods, and are commonly used by food manufacturers both locally and overseas.

The Codex Alimentarius Commission or Codex was established by the World Health Organisation and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations to develop international food standards to protect consumer health and to ensure fair practices in the food trade.

The standard for labelling of pre-packaged food was among the first to be adopted.

Singapore imports 90 per cent of the food it needs from some 170 countries and regions. Among these are countries such as China, Thailand and South Korea, which do not comply with Codex standards but have a different way of labelling expiry dates.

This means that Singapore has a mix of different labels in its available market system.

“Standardising the use of date marks to a specific term will require the industry to tailor the packaging to the Singapore market, adding to compliance burden. This may result in additional packaging costs, which the industry can pass on to consumers,” said Dr Koh.

“Given the small size of our Singapore market overseas, food manufacturers may also choose not to change their packaging to meet Singapore’s requirements. This could inadvertently then reduce our food import sources,” he added.

Dr Koh said that under current food regulations, “used by” and “best before” are both used to indicate the expiry date of food products, beyond which they are not permitted to be sold in Singapore due to possible deterioration in food quality.

He also said that applying a standardised “used by” and “best before” date is not the same as having a “healthier choice” label, for example.