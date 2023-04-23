Targeted ops, on-site testing tools among Singapore Food Agency’s moves to boost food safety

SINGAPORE – When food safety inspector Ernest Chua issued a suspension notice to the licensee of a central kitchen, the man got upset and refused to comply, until a few hours later.

In that incident in 2022, a food item was found to contain additives that flouted regulations, drawing a period of suspension from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

For Mr Chua, 30, that enforcement action was among the first targeted operations – a new inspection regime that SFA started in May 2022 – that he had been sent on.

Adding to routine inspections, these operations zero in on food manufacturers, stalls, eateries and bazaars that are more likely to have food safety lapses.

These establishments are chosen based on data such as which licensees have a track record of failing inspections and which establishments have had food-borne outbreaks, as well as public feedback.

From May to December 2022, close to 10 per cent of the 1,903 licensees targeted were penalised for breaching regulations – an enforcement rate more than thrice the average 2.8 per cent in 2019 for routine inspections.

Data from 2020 and 2021 was not used because a number of food establishments were closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In mid-2022, SFA also rolled out a van furnished with equipment to rapidly detect biological, chemical and radiological hazards on-site. The mobile laboratory has supported targeted operations tied to major events, such as the 2022 National Day Parade (NDP) and the Chingay parade in February, to ensure that the food provided by caterers was safe for consumption.

These SFA moves, which come amid more food imports and food establishments set up over the years, pave the way for inspectors to be more efficient in their work and for the agency to focus resources on potential offenders.

In 2022, 53 targeted operations were carried out on 1,903 licensees. One operation usually covers multiple businesses, with inspectors looking out for hazards such as pest infestation, unhygienic processes, pathogens and unpermitted ingredients in food by taking samples.

Mask wearing and tray returns at coffee shops are also tracked through targeted operations. In September 2022, inspectors went to 40 coffee shops and foodcourts to check if food handlers were wearing masks and spit guards.

Rapid testing at hazard’s doorstep

The invisible culprits behind food poisoning and contamination – bacteria, viruses and chemicals – can be detected only through lab tests. It can take a few days to fully analyse food samples and swabs at the National Centre for Food Science (NCFS).

But rapid-test equipment in SFA’s van can help scientists identify food-borne pathogens within two hours of collecting swabs from food preparation areas, chopping boards and knives, among other surfaces that are in contact with food.