Singapore and Brunei renew commitment to further partnerships in agri-food sector

SINGAPORE - Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong welcomed Brunei Minister of Finance and Economy II Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah in Singapore on Friday (June 3), as both countries renewed their commitment to further partnerships in the agri-food sector.

Mr Gan and Dato Dr Amin reaffirmed the close and longstanding ties between Singapore and Brunei, and committed to deepen collaboration in areas of mutual interest, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) in a statement on Friday.

They discussed the progress of the joint working group for agri-food collaboration that was established in 2019 to serve as a key platform for bilateral agri-food cooperation with Brunei.

In spite of the challenges posed by Covid-19, both countries renewed their commitment to further partnerships in the agri-food sector via the joint working group, said MTI.

Mr Gan and Dr Amin also discussed further bilateral cooperation on the digital economy as well as climate change and sustainability, including carbon capture and storage and hydrogen.

Both countries also engage each other through regional economic integration initiatives such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.