Commander of Royal Brunei Air Force given Singapore's prestigious military award

SINGAPORE - The Commander of the Royal Brunei Air Force has been given Singapore's prestigious military award for his contributions in strengthening ties between Singapore's and Brunei's air forces.

Brigadier General Dato Seri Pahlawan Mohammad Sharif bin Dato Paduka Haji Ibrahim was conferred the Pingat Jasa Gemilang (Tentera), or the Meritorious Service Medal (Military), by President Halimah Yacob, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said on Wednesday (May 11).

Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen had presented the award to BG (U) Dato Sharif Ibrahim at an investiture held at Mindef earlier on Wednesday.

Under BG (U) Dato Sharif Ibrahim's leadership, both the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and the Royal Brunei Air Force have expanded bilateral defence cooperation and enhanced professional and personal interactions through visits, courses and professional exchanges.

Both the air forces have also deepened cooperation in areas such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counter-terrorism, and the development of confidence-building measures through multilateral platforms.

One such platform is the Asean Air Chiefs' Conference, which has brought about significant professional benefits for Singapore and Brunei, said Mindef.

BG (U) Dato Sharif Ibrahim said the award signifies the close relationship between both air forces, which has been built up over more than 45 years.

He said: "A humbling experience as the medal's recognition of meritorious service is not only of mine but of the officers, airmen and airwomen of the Royal Brunei Air Force."

Prior to the investiture, he called on Dr Ng, Chief of Defence Force Lieutenant-General Melvyn Ong and Chief of Air Force Major-General (MG) Kelvin Khong, who had presented BG (U) Dato Sharif Ibrahim with the RSAF Honorary Wings at a ceremony.

The Commanderis in Singapore from Tuesday (May 10) to Friday (May 13) for an introductory visit.

He visited Sembawang Air Base, where he took a familiarisation flight on board an RSAF H225M Medium Lift Helicopter.

He also visitedthe RSAF's A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport Green Hangar at Changi Air Base, and will be going to Murai Camp on Thursday (May 12) to visit the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Command.