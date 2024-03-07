Tan Kiat How zaps himself with electronic dog collar, fails at Level 7

SINGAPORE – Just how painful is that electronic collar when it delivers a shock to a dog?

Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How can tell you first hand.

He tried a variety of electronic collars for dogs, or e-collars, on himself to find out, and his verdict: Level 7 was too much to take.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Mr Tan said: “It was important for me to try the e-collars on myself to better understand what the dogs go through, and better appreciate the perspectives of the various stakeholder groups.”

Colleagues at the National Parks Board (NParks) were reviewing if such shock collars should be used in training dogs, and arranged for him to try a variety of them on his arm.

“The electronic collars caused sharp pain when set on higher intensity. I did not manage to get to the maximum setting. Besides the pain, it was the unanticipated shock that was most disconcerting for me,” Mr Tan said.

The question of using the e-collars on dogs was raised in Parliament on March 7 by Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC), who asked the Ministry of National Development (MND) for an update on a study it had conducted on the use of such collars in animal training.