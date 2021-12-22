Raeesah did not suffer from mental disorder that predisposed her to tell untruths: IMH expert

SINGAPORE - Former Workers' Party MP Raeesah Khan did not suffer from any significant psychiatric disorder that would have impaired her ability to speak truthfully in Parliament, a medical expert testified before the Committee of Privileges on Wednesday (Dec 22).

Instead, Ms Khan was assessed to be of "sound mind" and "mentally fit" and "present" to make the statements that she had in Parliament and before the committee between Aug 3 and Dec 3, said Dr Christopher Cheok, who is acting chief of the department of forensic psychiatry at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

In a sixth special report released by Parliament on Wednesday (Dec 22), Dr Cheok said Ms Khan did not suffer from any psychiatric disorder that would predispose her to telling untruths.

Dr Cheok, who is a senior consultant at IMH and a psychiatrist by training, assessed Ms Khan on Dec 17 and 20 with her agreement, after the committee invited her for a psychiatric assessment.

This came after Leader of the Opposition and WP chief Pritam Singh suggested in his testimony last week that the committee call for a psychiatric evaluation of Ms Khan, who he said may be predisposed towards lying due to her mental condition of "disassociation", and that important parts of her evidence before the committee might have been unreliable, the committee noted.

Other WP leaders - chairman Sylvia Lim and vice-chairman Faisal Manap - had also made several assertions with regard to Ms Khan's mental condition in their evidence to the committee, said the report.

Thereafter, the committee decided to accede to Mr Singh's request for a psychiatric evaluation.

Ms Khan, who had in November admitted to lying about an anecdote raised in Parliament related to sexual assault, had shared that she herself was a victim of sexual assault.

In his evidence, Dr Cheok said that it was a normal reaction for someone who had gone through a traumatic experience to continue to have some anxiety when speaking about the topic. This did not mean that the person would be mentally impaired or incapacitated.

In Ms Khan's case, while she might have continued to feel upset about some of these memories, her judgement and decision-making capacity were not impaired and she was of sound mind.

Dr Cheok also said that Ms Khan did not have post-traumatic stress disorder and did not suffer from dissociation between Aug 3 and Dec 3.

Besides the two occasions when he assessed Ms Khan, Dr Cheok also interviewed her husband and reviewed the relevant recordings of Ms Khan speaking in Parliament on Aug 3, Oct 4 and Nov 1, as well as her testimony before the committee on Dec 2 and 3.

When asked about Ms Khan's mental state on Aug 3 when she first mentioned the anecdote that contained untruths in Parliament, Dr Cheok said the speech was neither delivered impulsively nor as a result of dissociation or any psychiatric disorder.