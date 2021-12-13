Special reports on Raeesah Khan saga: Amidst the emotion and noise, let's go back to first principles

SINGAPORE - Relevance, reasonable supposition, level of culpability, state of mind. These are terms which, to most Singaporeans, are incomprehensible legalese.

But the Committee of Privileges (COP) exchanges with Workers' Party vice-chairman Faisal Manap last Thursday (Dec 9) and WP chief Pritam Singh on Friday (Dec 10) were precisely about what logical conclusions and next steps they should have drawn from Ms Raeesah Khan's lies in Parliament; the apportionment of responsibility to each of the leaders; their state of mind when deciding how to engage her; and what relevant information to divulge to their party members and the larger public.