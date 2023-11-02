Pofma office issues correction direction to Kenneth Jeyaretnam

SINGAPORE - Reform Party chief Kenneth Jeyaretnam has been ordered to put up corrections under the law against fake news, over false statements he made about Singapore’s reserves, healthcare spending, and the rental of two black and white bungalows by two ministers.

This is the fifth time Mr Jeyaretnam has been issued such a direction.

The Ministry of Finance said on Thursday that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong had instructed the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) Office to issue a correction direction to Mr Jeyaretnam in relation to his article on The Ricebowl Singapore, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X, published on Oct 22.

In the article, titled “Dear Lawrence Wong Stop Talking Like You’re a Hot Shot Investment Banker and Start Explaining to Singaporeans How the Reserves Benefit Them”, Mr Jeyaretnam had asserted that most of the returns from investing Singapore’s past reserves were transferred into long term funds, and thus did not contribute to actual spending.

Rebutting this in a statement on the Government’s Factually website, the MOF said that the Net Investment Returns Contribution, or NIRC, combined with operating revenue, form the total revenue that is used to meet annual public spending.

NIRC has provided an annual revenue stream of about 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product on average over the past 5 years, said the MOF. For the financial year which ended on Mar 31, 2023, the NIRC was approximately $22.4 billion.

The MOF said it is incorrect to state that most of the NIRC has been transferred into long term funds, as “no proportion of the NIRC is earmarked for specific spending items, or for transfer into any specific funds”.

Instead, a portion of the annual Budget as a whole may be used to top up such funds, it added.

The MOF also said it is false to claim that moneys set aside in the long term funds do not contribute to “actual spending”, since the moneys do contribute to the disbursements from such funds.

These funds are typically set up to support the long-term spending commitments made by the Government, such as for the Majulah Package, Pioneer Generation Package and Merdeka Generation Package.

Mr Jeyaretnam had also asserted in his article that the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) had given preferential treatment to Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan by renting out two state properties to them below market value while charging the Housing and Development Board high prices for land.

The MOF said this was untrue, countering that “the CPIB had found that no preferential treatment was given to the ministers and there was no evidence to suggest any abuse of position by the ministers for personal gain”.

A review by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean had also established that the rentals for both 26 and 31 Ridout Road were based on fair market value and were not below market valuation, said the MOF in its statement noting that details of the matter had been published.

Reiterating the findings of the CPIB investigation and Mr Teo’s review, the MOF said rental paid by both ministers was not less than the guide rents for the properties, which were determined by professional valuers based on established principles and methods for valuation.

Also, the valuer did not know Mr Shanmugam was the prospective tenant for 26 Ridout Road at the time the valuation was done, and had only learnt his identity after the matter was reported in the media, said MOF.

Noting that these details had been been disclosed in Parliament, the MOF said Mr Shanmugam had recused himself in respect of the rental transaction.