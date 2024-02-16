More firms adopting standards for freelance hires

SINGAPORE- More than 2,600 companies have taken up guidelines for the hiring of freelancers, a more than fivefold rise since they were introduced in March 2018, said the Ministry of Manpower in Parliament on Feb 16.

The Tripartite Standard on Contracting with Self-Employed Persons, set by the grouping of Government, labour movement and employers’ federation, specifies fair and progressive employment practices that businesses should implement when hiring self-employed workers.

Responding to a parliamentary question by MP Tan Wu Meng, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon said adoption among firms rose from 470 in 2018, to 1,800 in 2020, and to 2,600 in 2023.

Nominated MP Jean See Jinli asked if there is an adoption target, and if there are checks on companies that have accepted the standard on whether they are implementing the guidelines, and to what effect.

In response, Dr Koh said the nature of freelance work is too diverse and each contract unique. He said having a set of standards is aimed at encouraging firms that hire freelancers to distinguish themselves in the marketplace, therefore making themselves worthy partners.

As their own bosses, he added, freelancers also have their own strategies on engaging with service buyers.

In a competitive market, the dynamics would be such that freelancers will naturally choose to work with more progressive companies.

Dr Koh added that the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) and the labour movement will look at working with trade associations to engage companies, including listed firms, on the recommendations.

Having businesses understand the essence behind them will help both compliance with the contracts and resolution of any disputes, failing which, bodies such as Tafep or the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management could step in.

There are about 221,800 regular self-employed workers, making up 12.2 per cent of the resident workforce, according to the Labour Force in Singapore Advance Release 2023.