May Day Rally: S'pore must build on post-pandemic momentum to transform economy, says PM Lee

SINGAPORE - The Republic must build on the momentum from the Covid-19 pandemic and continue to transform the economy, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (May 1) at the May Day Rally.

Singapore has to keep its eyes open for new opportunities, press on with transformation efforts and strengthen its resilience for the future, said PM Lee, addressing about 900 unionists gathered at Downtown East and another 1,000 attending virtually.

He added that besides contributing ideas, the labour movement has been deeply involved in transforming and upgrading the economy, and improving the productivity of businesses and workers.

Economic transformation does not just depend on having the right national policies, he said. To make it happen, every business and every worker needs to make the effort in business transformation and upskilling.

"The two of them must go hand in hand, so that when new jobs are created, workers are equipped to take them up. When there is technology and progress, workers are not displaced," said PM Lee.

"We have been pushing hard on digitalisation, automation, upskilling, training - every May Day we talked about it, for years now. But I am glad we did that. So when the pandemic forced the pace, our businesses and workers were not caught by surprise."

In his speech, he gave several examples of companies pivoting and adapting to seize new opportunities.

One of them is precision engineering firm Certact Engineering, whose main business used to be producing metal parts for semiconductor manufacturers.

Its managing director Ellis Eng said that two years ago, the company already felt it was losing market competitiveness and needed to pivot.

It saw an opportunity to grow its small plastics engineering arm - which was seeing high demand amid the pandemic, particularly to manufacture plastic parts for medical equipment such as ventilators - but it needed help to make this major move, said PM Lee.

Certact then decided to join the National Trades Union Congress' Company Training Committee initiative and worked closely with the Advanced Manufacturing Employees' Union to map out the changes before taking the plunge.