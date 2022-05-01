S'pore must stay open, strengthen economy, amid challenge posed by Ukraine war: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - Singapore's strategy must be to stay open and make its economy stronger and more resilient, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict affects global trade and the cost of living, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (May 1).

Russia's attack on Ukraine has also undermined the global order, which is bad especially for small states like Singapore, whose security and existence depend on the international rule of law, PM Lee said at the May Day rally .

As a result of global headwinds driving up energy prices, Singapore will take a hit of $8 billion a year, he added, citing estimates by the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

"That is 1.5 per cent of our GDP," PM Lee said. "That means we in Singapore have become collectively $8 billion poorer off per year, and there is no escape from this."

This is because Singapore imports nearly all its supplies of energy, except for the solar electricity that it generates itself, PM Lee said.

For example, when the oil price was around US$50 per barrel, Singapore's annual imports of crude oil and natural gas cost roughly $30 billion per year.

But when oil prices double to US$100 per barrel, as they have done in the last 16 months, Singapore has to pay double too, which means an extra $30 billion per year.

"We can recover part of this by charging more for our exports. But the rest has to be borne by us - by Singapore households, businesses and the Government," he said.

The war has worsened global inflation as Russia is a major exporter of oil and gas, and Ukraine is among the world's largest exporters of cereal crops and vegetable oils, he noted.

PM Lee added that the stakes in the crisis are also rising, as the war continues without a good outcome in sight.

"The US now says that its aim is to weaken Russia's military capabilities, to prevent Moscow from invading other countries in future," he said.

"On the other side, Russia now sees this not just as a fight in Ukraine, but a struggle against many Western countries... If the war spreads beyond Ukraine's borders, or unconventional weapons are used, no one will be able to control how the situation unfolds."