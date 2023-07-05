Singapore adjusts tax incentives for family offices, which must also do more to boost local hires

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s central bank will step up incentives and requirements to encourage single family offices (SFOs) to contribute more to environmental and social causes as well as jobs here.

Some 1,100 SFOs – which each handles the assets of only one wealthy family – had been awarded tax incentives by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as at end 2022. This figure was up from 700 at end 2021.

MAS managing director Ravi Menon said the Republic has attracted large inflows of wealth to be managed here and this must benefit Singapore and serve a larger purpose.

He noted that MAS already has tax incentives to encourage SFOs to create jobs, generate demand for domestic service providers and channel capital to enterprises here.

Going forward, SFOs which apply for the tax incentive will need to hire at least one investment professional who is a non-family member.

Incentives will also be adjusted to deploy their capital more meaningfully to benefit Singapore and the region with enhancements in five areas.

Firstly, MAS will encourage SFOs to invest in blended finance structures, including those which support the region’s transition to net zero.

It will broaden the scope of eligible investments to include blended finance structures in which financial institutions in Singapore have been substantially involved. These structures combine public funds with private sector participation.

MAS will also give more recognition to concessional capital invested in these structures. Concessional capital accepts lower returns or higher risks compared with other investors, and can help to catalyse commercial investments into green and transition projects that are worthwhile, but less attractive financially.

MAS will recognise every dollar of concessional capital invested as equivalent to up to $2 of investments for the purpose of assessing if an SFO has met its investment requirement.

It will also recognise grants given by SFOs to support blended finance structures. Grants have no expectation of income or return of principal, noted Mr Menon.

“Given their deeply concessional nature, we will recognise as $2 for every dollar of grant given to blended finance structures,” he said at a briefing on MAS’ biannual macroeconomic review on Wednesday.

The central bank will also encourage SFOs to deploy funds to climate-related projects by recognising such investments anywhere in the world, instead of limiting them to Singapore, to assess if the entity has met its investment requirements.

Mr Menon noted that climate change is a global problem that is not bounded by national borders, adding: “As a low-lying island state, Singapore is particularly vulnerable to climate change. We should thus recognise all efforts made to address climate change issues.”

Apart from incentives to encourage giving, MAS will introduce measures to get SFOs to invest more in Singapore companies and workers.

The scope of tax incentives will be expanded to recognise all investments in non-listed companies operating here. These include private credit, and not just private equity investments as is the case now.