About 165 companies with over $500m in shareholders’ equity helmed by S’pore citizens: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE - There are 413 companies with more than $500 million in shareholders’ equity. About two in five, or 165, of these have chief executives or managing directors who are Singapore citizens.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong revealed these figures in response to a question from Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai on Tuesday.

In a written parliamentary question, the Progress Singapore Party secretary-general asked, as at Dec 31, 2022, how many companies registered with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority with more than $500 million in shareholders’ equity have chief executives who are Singapore citizens.

Under the private-sector requirement for presidential hopefuls, a person must have served as chief executive of a company for at least three years, during which time the company must, on average, have at least $500 million in shareholders’ equity and made a profit after tax throughout.

The Presidential Elections Committee must also be satisfied that the person has the experience and ability to effectively carry out the functions and duties of the office of the president.

For those seeking to qualify from the public sector, the requirement includes having held office as a minister, chief justice, Speaker of Parliament, attorney-general, chairman of the Public Service Commission, auditor-general, accountant-general or permanent secretary for at least three years.

In a separate reply on Tuesday, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said that it is inappropriate to compare or impose the same requirements for both the private and the public sectors.

He was responding on behalf of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in response to Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) on why the criteria for a private-sector candidate measures the profitability of the individual’s company, while public-sector requirements do not include a criterion to measure successful leadership.

Mr Chan said: “While the private- and public-sector service requirement tracks are both aimed at identifying candidates with the necessary skills and experience for the office of the president, the nature of the work in the private and public sectors is different.”

The eligibility criteria to contest a presidential election was amended in 2017 after a 2016 report from the Constitutional Commission, which made recommendations on aspects of the elected presidency, including the eligibility criteria.

While the commission did consider whether performance criteria should be included as an additional factor for consideration for the public-sector service track, it did not recommend doing so, said Mr Chan.

The commission proposed a performance criterion for private-sector candidates, but was of the view that there were no measurable standards against which the performance of public-sector candidates may be assessed, he added.

“This is unlike the private-sector service requirement, where there are financial performance indicators, such as profitability, that can serve as an objective assessment of how the applicants have performed in the companies with them at the helm,” said Mr Chan.