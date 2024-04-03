44 residential projects granted ABSD deadline extension to clear unsold units: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE - Forty-four residential projects, or 12 per cent of projects with a sale deadline within 2021 to 2023, were granted more time to clear all unsold units, on top of the extensions provided under Covid-19 temporary relief measures, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on April 2.

In his written parliamentary response, DPM Wong disclosed that “excluding generally available extensions provided under the Covid-19 temporary relief measures,” a small group of developers had applied for and received an extension to their specified sale timeline.

He was responding on April 2 to questions from People’s Action Party MP Sitoh Yi Pin (Potong Pasir) and Workers’ Party MP Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC), who asked about the reasons for granting a deadline extension to the developers of District 10 luxury leasehold condo Cuscaden Reserve, and whether other projects were granted similar extensions.

The Straits Times was first to report on March 8 that the 192-unit Cuscaden Reserve’s initial sales deadline to clear its remaining 180 unsold units in 2023 has been extended to 2024. But ST’s queries to the authorities on the number of residential projects that had secured similar extensions, and the amount of ABSD penalties assessed and deferred, were not answered.

On April 2, DPM Wong said the appeals by developers of the 44 projects were approved “as they involved extenuating circumstances, such as the developer facing site-specific delays that were unforeseen and beyond its control.”

“Requests for extensions to the specified timelines are considered by the Government on a case-by-case basis. I would not comment on individual cases, as the details include confidential taxpayer-specific information,” DPM Wong said.

Under current rules, housing developers pay an additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) of 40 per cent on land they acquire for residential development, but can obtain a remission of 35 per cent if they sell all the units in the development within five years of their buying the land.

With effect from Feb 16, projects with at least 90 per cent of units sold at the five-year sale timeline will be subject to a lower ABSD remission clawback rate.

In response to ST’s queries, the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) confirmed that the revisions, announced in Budget 2024, are not applicable to housing development projects with residential land acquired before July 6, 2018.

For land acquired between July 2018 and December 2021, the ABSD payable is 25 per cent, with a non-remissable component of 5 per cent. Land acquired before July 2018 is subject to a 15 per cent rate.

In 2020, a six-month extension was given to developers to meet the conditions for ABSD remissions. It was among a slew of temporary relief measures rolled out in May 2020 to tide developers and home buyers over the circuit-breaker lockdown, which disrupted construction timelines and property sales.

DPM Wong noted that “the vast majority” of developers had met the extended sale deadline for ABSD remission, given under the Covid-19 relief measures.

Mr Sitoh had asked if Cuscaden Reserve was the first residential project in which developers were granted an ABSD deadline extension in addition to that given as pandemic relief, and if other projects had been granted similar extensions.

Mr Sitoh also asked for the criteria applied by Iras in approving appeals.

Mr Chua asked the reasons for granting the extension to Cuscaden Reserve’s developers, and the terms and conditions associated. He also asked how many projects had been allowed deadline extensions to qualify for the ABSD remission, excluding the extensions granted to all developers during the pandemic.