Property tax changes could ease home owners’ burden but developers see limited relief

SINGAPORE – Several property-related policy adjustments announced in Budget 2024 will help bring relief to many private residential home owners – who saw their property tax bills balloon this year – and single Singaporean seniors wanting to right-size their homes and shore up retirement adequacy.

Changes that would reduce the Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) that developers have to pay if they are not able to sell out their residential projects within a prescribed timeline were also announced by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Feb 16.

But some question if the move goes far enough, given the still-punitive ABSD penalties and other challenges developers face in a slowing market and sluggish economic climate.

Analysts said the move to raise property annual value (AV) bands for owner-occupied homes will likely help ease many owners’ higher property tax burden arising from rent increases since 2022.

The URA Rental Index for all private residential properties saw a 35.3 per cent surge from first quarter 2022 to fourth quarter 2023, resulting in a jump in AVs, and affecting a larger proportion of owners than originally intended.

With the changes, owners of mid-tier private residential properties with AVs of between $50,000 and $100,000 will likely see a bigger drop in their property tax from Jan 1, 2025, Ms Tricia Song, CBRE’s head of research for Singapore and South-east Asia, said.

She noted that the tax payable for properties with AV of $50,000 will fall by 31 per cent, compared with the current amount payable, while the tax for those with AV of $100,000 will dip by 28 per cent and those with AV of $150,000 will drop by 21 per cent.

“Previously, those who have been living in higher-value properties but have no or lower income might have considered downgrading. But with the revised AV bands, and a 24-month interest-free instalment plan for retirees, owners may be able to pay their property taxes and hold firm to their current property,” she added.

Mogul.sg’s chief research officer Nicholas Mak noted that there is no reduction in the property tax rate for investment properties, and that the policy adjustment is a “small” help in the rising cost of living battle for middle-class home owners.

The Government will extend a concession on ABSD remission to single Singaporean seniors aged 55 and above who wish to right-size their home. Previously, only married Singaporean couples with an existing residential property can enjoy an ABSD refund on their replacement private property.

But for purchases on or after Feb 16, 2024, single seniors can claim an ABSD refund if they sell their first property within six months of buying the lower-value home, among other conditions.

Mogul.sg’s chief research officer Nicholas Mak said this “would make the ABSD regime slightly fairer, as Singaporeans who own only one residential property should not have to pay ABSD, regardless of their age or marital status”.

ERA Singapore chief executive Marcus Chu noted that these single seniors now have another housing option as “the punitive 20 per cent ABSD had previously deterred them from downgrading to private property, and restricted them to resale flats”.

Ms Christine Sun, OrangeTee Group’s chief researcher and strategist, said this adjustment is designed to help older single buyers including divorcees, widowers and widows – a growing group as Singapore’s population ages.

Smaller and older resale private homes that were once less attractive due to their shorter lease balance could get a new lease of life, she added.