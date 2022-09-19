Police officer, 29, found with gunshot wound at 1 Bayfront Ave dies; no foul play suspected

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play and investigations are ongoing. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
The officer was a 29-year-old from the Central Police Division. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
According to a statement released by the police, a firearm was found on the scene, and was subsequently seized. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Sarah Koh
Updated
Published
53 min ago

SINGAPORE - A police officer was found with a gunshot wound at 1 Bayfront Avenue and was subsequently pronounced dead on Monday morning.

According to a statement released by the police, a firearm was found on the scene, and was subsequently seized.

"Based on preliminary investigations, (the) police do not suspect foul play and investigations are ongoing," it added.

The officer was a 29-year-old from the Central Police Division.

The Straits Times has contacted the police to inquire about the type and origin of the firearm that was seized.

More On This Topic
Police officer dies after being found with gunshot wound to head at Yishun North NPC
Aetos officer found dead with gunshot wound to head at Woodlands Checkpoint; no foul play suspected

Helplines

• National Care Hotline:

1800-202-6868 (8am - 8pm)

Mental well-being

• Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline:

6389-2222 (24 hours)

• Samaritans of Singapore:

1800-221-4444 (24 hours) /1-767 (24 hours)

• Singapore Association for Mental Health:

1800-283-7019

• Silver Ribbon Singapore:

6386-1928

• Tinkle Friend:

1800-274-4788 and www.tinklefriend.sg

• Community Health Assessment Team:

6493-6500/1 and www.chat.mentalhealth.sg

Counselling

• TOUCHline (Counselling):

1800-377-2252

• TOUCH Care Line (for seniors, caregivers):

6804-6555

• Care Corner Counselling Centre:

1800-353-5800

Online resources

mindline.sg

My Mental Health

Fei Yue’s Online Counselling Service

Tinkle Friend

Community Health Assessment Team

 

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top