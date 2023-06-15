Police robots to be deployed across Singapore; two now patrolling Changi Airport T4

SINGAPORE – Police patrol robots will be progressively deployed across Singapore, after more than five years of trials and smaller-scale roll-outs confirmed their viability.

These robots, each about 1.7m tall, can be used to enforce a cordon or warn bystanders during an incident before other police resources arrive at the scene.

Equipped with cameras, sensors, speakers, a display panel, blinkers and a siren, they are capable of autonomous patrol and can allow the police to communicate directly with the public.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Thursday said two of the robots have been deployed as part of police patrol operations since April at Changi Airport Terminal 4, where they serve as additional eyes on the ground.

Police robots were first deployed in public as part of a trial at the Chingay Parade in February 2018.

Since then, they have gone through multiple iterations and names. It was previously known as the Multi-purpose All Terrain Autonomous Robot (Matar) 2.0 and 3.0.

Earlier versions of the patrol robot were deployed at numerous venues, including Marina Bay during festive periods, as well as at foreign worker dormitories during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic in Singapore.

The patrol robot is the latest addition to SPF’s technological arsenal.