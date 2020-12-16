Police looking for a man to help in probe into rioting case at bar in Boat Quay

Police are looking for the man (left) to assist with investigations into the reported case of rioting at Boat Quay.
Police are looking for the man (left) to assist with investigations into the reported case of rioting at Boat Quay.PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE, ST FILE
  • Published
    1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - The police are looking for a man to help them in their investigations of a rioting case.

They arrested five men and three women on Monday (Dec 14), aged between 22 and 27, for their suspected involvement in a riot at a bar in Boat Quay.

The police said they were informed of the riot at 12.50am on Sunday when eight people were allegedly attacked. One of them, a 40-year-old man, was taken to Singapore General Hospital. The rest suffered minor injuries.

Preliminary investigations found the assailants, identified with closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, did not know the victims and had purportedly attacked them over a dispute.

The offence of rioting is punishable under Section 147 of the Penal Code, with a jail term of up to seven years and caning.

Anyone with information may call the police on 1800-255-0000. Information can also be submitted online. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

More on this topic

 
 
Topics: 