Police looking for a man to help in probe into rioting case at bar in Boat Quay

SINGAPORE - The police are looking for a man to help them in their investigations of a rioting case.

They arrested five men and three women on Monday (Dec 14), aged between 22 and 27, for their suspected involvement in a riot at a bar in Boat Quay.

The police said they were informed of the riot at 12.50am on Sunday when eight people were allegedly attacked. One of them, a 40-year-old man, was taken to Singapore General Hospital. The rest suffered minor injuries.

Preliminary investigations found the assailants, identified with closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, did not know the victims and had purportedly attacked them over a dispute.

The offence of rioting is punishable under Section 147 of the Penal Code, with a jail term of up to seven years and caning.

Anyone with information may call the police on 1800-255-0000. Information can also be submitted online. All information will be kept strictly confidential.