13 men arrested for suspected involvement in rioting in Choa Chu Kang

SINGAPORE - Thirteen men, aged between 17 and 28, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting with deadly weapons in Choa Chu Kang.

The police were alerted to a case of rioting at 10 Choa Chu Kang Way on Thursday, at about 2.25pm, it said in a statement on Saturday (Feb 29).

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Jurong Police Division established the identities of the 13 suspects and arrested them within 28 hours at various locations in Jalan Bukit Merah, West Coast Road, Yishun, Bukit Batok and Lower Kent Ridge Road.

Weapons including a knife, knuckle dusters, a metal bar and a metal rod that were believed to have been used in the fight were seized.

Five out of the 13 men are expected to be charged in court on Saturday with rioting with a deadly weapon, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years and caning.

The remaining eight men are expected to be charged on Saturday with the unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon. If convicted, they will be jailed for up to five years, fined, caned or face any combinations of such punishments.