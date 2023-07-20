Police appeal for information on cyclist who crashed into woman and toddler in East Coast Park

SINGAPORE - The police are looking for a man to assist with investigations into a case of committing a rash act causing hurt, after he crashed into a woman and her toddler while cycling in East Coast Park on June 25.

In a release on Thursday, the police said anyone with information can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information received will be kept strictly confidential.

Ms Jodi Lai told The Straits Times in June that she and her family were making their way home after eating lunch at East Coast Lagoon Food Village, when a cyclist crashed into them.

She fell and hit her head and tailbone, while her two-year-old daughter fell forward, hurting her face, arms and legs.

Her husband, Mr Andrew Foo, and her son escaped unscathed.

Ms Lai was hospitalised for a night and given 10 days of hospitalisation leave.

In a follow-up interview with ST on Thursday, the 36-year-old school counsellor said her daughter still has very visible facial scars and is still afraid of taking showers even though her wounds should no longer hurt.

She added that though her daughter is adapting well to being back in school after her facial bandage was removed, it had earlier attracted unwanted attention, which gave her an inferiority complex.

“I have taken her to see a child psychiatrist and she was crying the entire 45 minutes we were in there,” said Ms Lai.

“To determine whether she is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, we will have to bring her back to the park, which I am not ready to do yet. I have attempted to show her photos of the park on the day of the incident my husband posted on his Facebook, and she became progressively more scared as I scrolled through them.”

Ms Lai added that she had been getting sporadic splitting headaches since the incident, which she had never suffered from before.

“On Monday, it was so bad I even threw up,” she said.

“I’m unsure if my recent headaches have anything to do with the incident, but I am going back to my neurosurgeon for review this Saturday to be safe.”

In a Facebook post about the accident, Mr Foo said the cyclist was a male Caucasian with blond hair, 1.75m to 1.8m tall, who said he was British and gave his name as George.

Even though the cyclist gave his contact number to Mr Foo, he has been uncontactable since the incident.