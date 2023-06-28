‘She is traumatised’: Mother of 2-year-old girl hit by bicycle recalls accident that injured both

SINGAPORE - After finishing lunch at East Coast Lagoon Food Village on Sunday, Ms Jodi Lai and her family made their way home, walking towards the Singapore Wake Park.

But what was a leisurely stroll on a path used by both cyclists and pedestrians ended terribly when a fast-moving bicycle crashed on them.

Ms Lai, 36, recalled she was walking in front of her 4-year-old son, her 36-year-old husband, Mr Andrew Foo, and 2-year-old daughter trailing behind them.

“There is only one lane, where the paths for bicycles and pedestrians merge. We were very careful, keeping to the left... My kids were not running about,” Ms Lai, a school counsellor, told The Straits Times on Wednesday.

Turning to her son to take a cup off his hand, she saw the oncoming cyclist.

“He was so fast... he was looking at the side of his bicycle, and by the time he looked up, it was too late. I couldn’t even grab my girl in time to avoid the collision,” said Ms Lai of the accident that left her and her daughter injured.

Ms Lai fell and hit her head and tail bone; her daughter fell forward, hurting her face, arms and legs.

Mr Foo and his son were unscathed.

In a Facebook post about the accident on Tuesday night, Mr Foo said the cyclist was a male Caucasian with blond hair, 1.75m to 1.80m in height, who said he was British and that his name was George.

“The culprit apologised profusely and said that the injuries wouldn’t be too serious. I requested his contact number and told him he needed to be responsible for the matter,” wrote Mr Foo in the post, sharing the contact numbers the cyclist gave him.

“He gave me two numbers... I trusted him (which was a mistake) as my focus back then was to quickly rush my family to the hospital for medical attention,” said Mr Foo, a product manager, adding that he was unable to contact the man after the accident.

ST has also attempted to contact the cyclist without success.

Ms Lai told ST the man that crashed on them was with another cyclist riding ahead of him, but did not ask this second cyclist for his contact details.

“The friend was pretty much observing what was happening, he didn’t do anything for us,” said Ms Lai.

After the accident, the family returned to their home in Siglap and Mr Foo drove them to Parkway East Hospital for medical attention.