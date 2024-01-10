PM Lee on official visit to Johor on Jan 11

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will visit Johor on Jan 11 to attend a ceremony marking a milestone in the cross-border rail project, and witness the signing of an agreement on the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JSSEZ).

He will first meet Malaysian Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anwar Ibrahim at a ceremony to commemorate the completion of the connecting concrete span between the Singapore and Malaysia sections of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link viaduct.

The RTS Link will connect the above-ground Bukit Chagar station in Johor Bahru and the underground Woodlands North station in Singapore.

Slated to commence passenger service at the end of 2026, the RTS Link train can carry up to 10,000 passengers an hour in each direction. Travelling at about 80kmh, the four-carriage train will complete the journey in just six minutes.

Following the RTS Link commemorative ceremony, both prime ministers will witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the JSSEZ.