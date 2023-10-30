Singapore, Malaysia aim to sign MOU on Johor-S’pore Special Economic Zone by early 2024: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - The leaders of Singapore and Malaysia had very productive and substantive discussions during a two-day retreat here, including on the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday.

The two countries plan to ink a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the next stage of the project on Jan 11.

The zone aims to improve the flow of goods and people between both sides of the Causeway, and enhance the ecosystem of the Iskandar development region and Singapore.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Istana, PM Lee said the 10th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat was an important milestone that reflects the continued importance both countries place on bilateral ties and on working together positively to bring tangible benefits to their peoples.

Mr Anwar had arrived in Singapore on Sunday for the retreat, the first between him and PM Lee and also the first since the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), which he called a “substantial and promising project”, PM Lee said there is currently a feasibility study to see what the two countries want the project to focus on, and to look into where there is interest from investors and market demand.

The zone may come with special tax arrangements and other initiatives to improve flow of goods across borders, he added.

There should also be better and easier arrangements for people who have to work on both sides of the Causeway, and so companies in the zone are able to get the right mix of personnel they need, PM Lee said.

He added that after the feasibility study is completed, there would be negotiations for an MOU.

“We’re hoping to have that done by early next year, but it’s a lot of work and (for the Ministry of Trade and Industry) and the Ministry of Economy on the Malaysian side. I think they will have to scramble, but we would like to see it done as soon as we can,” he said.

Mr Anwar added that Malaysia would try its level best to accelerate the process.

“We’ve given a very short timeline to get them to agree on the parameters and sign the MOU by Jan 11… We look forward to having some sort of arrangement and agreement of understanding by mid-January,” he said.

PM Lee noted that the two countries’ bilateral relations are strong, particularly on the economic front, as each other’s second-largest trading partner.