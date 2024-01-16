PM Lee, King of Bhutan discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Brunei, and they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Jan 16.

PM Lee also congratulated the king on the conclusion of Bhutan’s general elections on Jan 9, MFA added.

PM Lee was in Brunei from Jan 13 to 15 to attend the royal wedding of Prince Abdul Mateen and Pengiran Anak Isteri Anisha Rosnah.

Prince Mateen is the 10th child and fourth son of the Brunei Sultan.

PM Lee was accompanied by Mrs Lee, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

During the trip, PM Lee also met Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on Jan 15.

Both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to the close ties between Singapore and Brunei, MFA said.

“Prime Minister Lee thanked His Majesty for his strong support for the bilateral relationship over the decades, and expressed his confidence that the next generation of leaders will work closely to take the partnership to greater heights,” it added.

PM Lee noted in a Facebook post on Jan 15 that 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

PM Lee and the delegation attended the royal banquet on Jan 15 before returning to Singapore.