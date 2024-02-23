Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre visitors, vendors unhappy about upcoming registration system

SINGAPORE - Visitors will soon have to register before entering the Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, with the implementation of a new system which vendors worry will result in a drop in footfall.

Under the new system, visitors will be required to register their visit online or via a kiosk at the compound’s guard house. They will also have to scan their identification documents before entering or exiting the premises, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

The system will kick in on March 1. Currently, visitors and vendors are not required to register nor scan their IDs when visiting the wholesale centre.

The new system is meant to enhance safety and security in the premises and “ensure future pandemic preparedness”, learning from the Covid-19 pandemic when traceability was an important way to mitigate the spread of the virus, SFA added.

The agency said it will implement the system gradually “to give users time to adapt”, but did not elaborate when asked about the stages of implementation.

Vendors told The Straits Times that they did not know how the system would work, and were worried it would compromise business and the efficiency of their operations.

Ms Prim Tina, manager at organic produce wholesaler Zenxin Organic, said the system would likely pose an inconvenience for customers.

She added: “Our location is already remote, the system just gives customers another reason to not visit and we will be losing a lot of business.

“Workers should have a pass for identification, so we don’t have to use the system one by one everyday. There will be a lot of time wasted standing and queueing at the entrance,” she added.