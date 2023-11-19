School holiday fun: Meet favourite cartoon characters, go snow tubing, support charities

Grab a snow tube and go on a 5m-long slide or a 3m-long ice luge. Bounce on a seesaw amid snowfall or play mini-golf on a course made entirely of ice.

Your kids can experience winter fun in this 630 sq m wonderland without flying out of Singapore.

Each ticket includes rental of jacket and snow boots for both adults and children above three, but wear your own long pants, socks and gloves. Alternatively, you can rent or buy them at the event.

If your kids are below three years old, they need to take along their own winter apparel.

Next to the Candy Snow House is an indoor carnival with games, rides and food. Stand to win Disney merchandise at the game booths and claw machines.

There is a good variety of kiddy rides, such as a pirate ship for those below 1.4m tall. Children who are at least five years old and 1.1m tall can experience go-karting here.

If you are a Changi Rewards member, redeem a free play at the bouncy castle for one child between 0.9 and 1.4m tall.

After all that excitement, check out the pop-up food stalls and fuel up on international delights, such as South Korean cheese coins, Swiss rosti and Thai-style grilled squid.

Where: Changi Airport Terminal 3, outside the arrival hall and near the coach bay area

When: Until March 31, various timings

Admission: Candy Snow House costs $18 a person via the Changi app for an hour of playtime. There is no age limit, but kids below seven must be accompanied by an adult. Tokens are required for the games and rides at the free-admission Candy Carnival.

Info: www.changifestivevillage.com

Ice Magic: Winter Wonderland