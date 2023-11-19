School holiday fun: Meet favourite cartoon characters, go snow tubing, support charities

SINGAPORE – Six weeks of school holidays have begun. Wondering how you can make it extra memorable for your kids? Take them to meet their favourite cartoon characters, including those from Disney to Pokemon to Line Friends. They can also experience winter wonders and go snow tubing without leaving Singapore.
Here are some free and ticketed programmes where families can relax, play and also do their part for charities.
Candy Snow House and Candy Carnival
Grab a snow tube and go on a 5m-long slide or a 3m-long ice luge. Bounce on a seesaw amid snowfall or play mini-golf on a course made entirely of ice.
Your kids can experience winter fun in this 630 sq m wonderland without flying out of Singapore.
Each ticket includes rental of jacket and snow boots for both adults and children above three, but wear your own long pants, socks and gloves. Alternatively, you can rent or buy them at the event.
If your kids are below three years old, they need to take along their own winter apparel.
Next to the Candy Snow House is an indoor carnival with games, rides and food. Stand to win Disney merchandise at the game booths and claw machines.
There is a good variety of kiddy rides, such as a pirate ship for those below 1.4m tall. Children who are at least five years old and 1.1m tall can experience go-karting here.
If you are a Changi Rewards member, redeem a free play at the bouncy castle for one child between 0.9 and 1.4m tall.
After all that excitement, check out the pop-up food stalls and fuel up on international delights, such as South Korean cheese coins, Swiss rosti and Thai-style grilled squid.
Where: Changi Airport Terminal 3, outside the arrival hall and near the coach bay area
When: Until March 31, various timings
Admission: Candy Snow House costs $18 a person via the Changi app for an hour of playtime. There is no age limit, but kids below seven must be accompanied by an adult. Tokens are required for the games and rides at the free-admission Candy Carnival.
Info: www.changifestivevillage.com
Ice Magic: Winter Wonderland
The Ice Magic snow park is back with 3,000 sq m of snow and ice activities. This is 600 sq m larger than its inaugural edition in Singapore in 2022.
Among the new experiences is the Merry-Go-Round On Ice, an 8m-wide carousel ride that glides you around on a snow tube.
You can also ski down a 98m-long slope that is longer than last year’s 70m.
Each ticket includes rental of jacket and snow boots for both adults and children from two years old, but wear your own long pants, socks and gloves.
Ice Magic is billed as Asia’s largest touring pop-up winter playground and first opened in Beijing in 2008.
Where: Bayfront Event Space, 12A Bayfront Avenue
When: Dec 9 to Jan 21, three sessions from 10am to 6.45pm daily
Admission: $19 to $49, excluding booking fees, from www.sistic.com.sg/events/icemagicsg2023 for a session of two hours and 45 minutes. Kids aged below two enter free.
Info: www.fb.com/IceMagicAsia
Holiday Wonderland with Line Friends
Brown wants to welcome your family to his home. His Line Friends buddies Cony, Choco and Sally are here to help play hosts too.
You will want to say yes to his invitation. His 4m-tall house has four slides that send you down to a mega pit filled with glistening white balls, making it seem like you are playing in the snow.
Spend at least $50 at the mall, then go to its customer service counters to redeem an entry pass. Each pass allows up to three people to play for 20 minutes.
Kids have to be at least 85cm tall, and those aged 12 and below must be supervised by an adult. Everyone has to wear long pants and socks to enter.
While redeeming your entry pass, you can also buy Line Friends premiums such as umbrellas and chair cushions. Or hop over to a pop-up store near Brown’s house for a greater selection.
Complete your visit by snapping some family pictures at the Line Friends-themed Christmas tree outside Tower 1. Here, your kids can also enjoy rides and games at a carnival managed by J’Kids Amusement.
Where: Tower 1 and 2 atrium, Suntec City, 3 Temasek Boulevard
When: Until Dec 26, various timings
Admission: Free
Info: www.sunteccity.com.sg/holiday-wonderland-line-friends
WB100 Celebrating Every Story
Warner Bros Studio is celebrating its 100th birthday, and it has assembled some of its most iconic characters to mark the milestone with fans in Singapore.
Take pictures with life-size figures of DC superheroes The Flash, Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman. There are standees of the Looney Tunes characters too.
Giant inflatables of Tom and Jerry were supposed to be part of the exhibition. Unfortunately, Jerry the mouse was allegedly stolen, and Tom the cat now sits alone on Siloso beach near Emerald Pavilion.
Shore up your knowledge about the studio’s rich history through interactive exhibitions and watch its blockbuster hits, such as Charlie And The Chocolate Factory (2005) on Nov 25. The outdoor movie screenings take place on Friday to Sunday evenings.
Where: Siloso Beach, Sentosa
When: Until Nov 26, 11am to 9pm daily
Admission: Free
Info: www.sentosa.com.sg/wb100
Immersive Disney Animation
Rows of seats at the venue have been removed to create a generous unblocked space, so you can walk around freely, stand or sit on the floor to enjoy a 360-degree show for the next hour or so.
Scenes from over 60 classics and newer Disney animated films, such as Encanto (2021), are projected on the walls, with accompanying visual effects on the ceiling and floor.
This makes fans feel like they are part of the stories, for example, when Rafiki presents Simba at Pride Rock (The Lion King, 1994). Your kids can also visit Ariel under the sea (The Little Mermaid, 1989) and sing their hearts out alongside Elsa (Frozen, 2013).
Each ticket includes an interactive wristband, which lights up in colours to match the scenes.
The show premiered in Toronto in December 2022 and has since been presented in 13 North American cities as well as Tokyo. The Singapore stop is the first in South-east Asia and is presented by Base Entertainment Asia in partnership with Walt Disney Animation Studios.
Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 4 Bayfront Avenue
When: Until Dec 31, various timings
Admission: $33 to $78, excluding booking fees, via Marina Bay Sands Ticketing, Sistic and Trip.com
Info: www.baseentertainment.com.sg/disney
Singapore Cable Car with Pokemon
Pikachu and friends have put on their festive outfits as they ride on Singapore Cable Car’s cabins again.
The Pokemon tie-up was introduced in May as part of a year-long celebration ahead of Singapore Cable Car’s 50th anniversary in February 2024.
Now, the interior of all 67 cabins on the Mount Faber Line have been spruced up with five festive-themed wraps.
The exterior, which used to feature only the iconic red-and-white Poke Ball, now sports four other Poke Ball designs – the blue-and-red Great Ball, black-and-yellow Ultra Ball, purple-and-pink Master Ball and pink Love Ball.
Before your family takes the ride from Mount Faber Peak, pick up a free Pokemon-themed sun visor at the ticketing counter.
Be sure to check out two cabins from the early days, which are on display near the Mount Faber station and refurbished with Pokemon wraps too.
Where: Mount Faber Peak, 109 Mount Faber Road
When: Until Dec 31, 8.45am to 10pm daily (last boarding at 9.30pm)
Admission: $26.40 for adults and $17.60 for kids aged four to 12 when you buy round-trip tickets online at booking.mountfaberleisure.com. Free for children below four years old.
Info: www.mountfaberleisure.com
RollerMania 3.0
Plaza Singapura mall’s carpark on level 7 has been converted temporarily into a wheel-y cool retro-themed roller-skating space.
Zoom around and spin along on skates with LED-lit wheels to pumped-up music in the background. All ages are welcome to join the activity. Younger participants should be supervised by adults at all times.
Protection gear will be provided and beginner skaters can use training devices for support. The space is not air-conditioned, so do wear something light.
Skate to your heart’s content, then play at the adjoining arcade managed by Timezone.
Where: Level 7 carpark, Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road
When: Until Jan 1, 11am to 11pm daily
Admission: From $17 for a two-hour roller-skating session. Credits are required for the games at the free-admission arcade
Info: str.sg/ixik
Watoto Children’s Choir
The Watoto Children’s Choir from Uganda is back to spread festive cheer with uplifting songs and dances. The group, which last performed here in 2019, is on an Asian tour that kicked off in Hong Kong and will go to Malaysia after the Singapore stop.
Made up of kids who have lost one or both parents, the choir has travelled extensively since 1994 to raise money and awareness for the Watoto orphanages in their home country.
The Singapore show is in collaboration with non-profit organisation The Salvation Army. Donations are encouraged and can be made on-site.
From Nov 25 to Dec 22, those aged 16 and above can sign up to be The Salvation Army’s bell ringers. Its annual Christmas kettling requires volunteers at multiple locations to ring a bell next to a red kettle and call for donations. This is part of a tradition that began in 1891 in the United States.
Where: Suntec Tower 1 atrium, 7 Temasek Boulevard
When: Dec 19 and 21, 11.30am to 1pm
Admission: Free
Info: www.christmaskettling.sg
Olaf’s Royal Invitation and Jolly Winter Kids Party
A 6m-tall Olaf inflatable is soaking in the festivities near Paragon shopping centre’s entrance.
The summer-loving snowman is here on a mission, commissioned by Queen Anna, to invite Singaporeans to visit World Of Frozen in Hong Kong Disneyland. The attraction is home to the world’s first Frozen-themed land and will launch on Nov 20.
In the mall are a life-size Lego display of Elsa and a pop-up for Frozen merchandise by Metro department store.
On Dec 1, 2, 8 and 9, kids aged five to 12 can enjoy crafts, games and treats such as chocolate painting with a chocolatier from Janice Wong sweets boutique, a bouldering session by Boulder World and ice cream by Kind Kones.
This is a ticketed event with limited slots and all proceeds will go towards supporting the Singapore Cancer Society. Sign up at str.sg/ixi4
Where: Paragon, 290 Orchard Road
When: Until Dec 26, various timings
Admission: Free and ticketed for charity at $50 a child
Info: www.fb.com/paragon.sg
A Very Smurfy Christmas
The Smurfs have made City Square Mall their village this festive season.
You will spot them throughout the complex and even more outside, where a majestic Christmas tree is decorated with hundreds of them.
On the first three weekends in December, get up close with Papa Smurf and Smurfette at 4 and 7pm. There are 40 meet-and-greet passes every session and you can redeem one when you spend at least $50 at the mall.
Plus, take your kids to shop at its atrium’s Christmas Marketplace from Dec 1 to 17.
Brands under Enterprising Mums United and other social enterprises will also set up booths here from Dec 1 to 10, in conjunction with SG Cares Giving Week, to sell a range of mostly hand-crafted items such as toys, bags and accessories.
From Dec 15 to 24, get your gifts wrapped at $2 each. All proceeds will go to the Care Community Services Society.
Where: City Square Mall, 180 Kitchener Road
When: Until Dec 31, various timings
Admission: Free
Info: www.citysquaremall.com.sg