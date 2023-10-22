Travelling with kids: How to make the most out of every family holiday

SINGAPORE – First to the Gold Coast, then to the Maldives, Phuket, Melbourne, Krabi and Langkawi.

These were the places that actress Nurul Aini had vacationed with her family since June 2022 after travel restrictions were lifted post-pandemic.

She and her husband, real estate agent Sofian Roslan, both 41, have a son, Shan Ehan, 13, and two daughters Shaista Eman, 11, and Shania Eva, four.

“We try to take them for a vacation every school holiday to destress and enjoy themselves,” says Nurul. “We also want to create memories with them. Kids grow up so fast.”

These days, they are occasionally accompanied by their friends – actor-singer and food entrepreneur Syarif Sleeq and his wife, co-business owner and former Singapore Idol contestant Malaque Mahdaly, both 33 – and their children, daughter Selma Malika, eight, and son Umar Nael, six.

The entourage of 11, which includes their domestic helpers, most recently went on a nine-day holiday to Melbourne in June.

They will be embarking on another vacation together in December – a 14-day trip, mainly in London.

Whenever school holidays come around, travelling with kids is also high on the to-do list of other parents that The Straits Times speaks to. Chan Brothers Travel, one of the biggest travel agencies in Singapore, as well as travel and leisure e-commerce platform Klook attest to it.

Compared with 2022, Chan Brothers Travel has seen at least 50 per cent more bookings in the family travel segment in 2023.

Demand has returned to pre-pandemic levels, says its senior marketing communications manager Jeremiah Wong.

Holiday spots Australia, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are still among the perennial favourites, largely because of factors such as accessibility.

The ease of getting to the destinations, which includes travel time, is crucial for parents with young kids, Mr Wong adds.

These places are also top of mind for families because they offer a variety of activities and attractions that appeal to both children and adults.