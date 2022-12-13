New SPH Media journalism programme for students in JCs, ITE and tertiary institutions

It was witnessed by Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat, who is also the chairman of NYAA’s advisory board, at an event that included an awards presentation ceremony for the winners of the National Writing Competition.

Under the programme, students will take part in focus group sessions every quarter on youth media consumption habits, the evolution of news coverage and platforms, and the utilisation of digital applications and tools, it said.

These students will also be involved in the development of SPH Media’s products.

Ms Teo said it is important for the company to understand the interests and media consumption habits of young audiences and continue to engage them.

“Through this partnership with NYAA, we hope to identify news content youth are seeking, and how we can connect with them, from medium to frequency. We are delighted to partner NYAA and tap its network to co-create and shape our products to make them more relevant for our young audience,” she added.

Mr Soh said youth must be empowered to take climate change seriously.

“The writing competition is one good platform where we can engage our youth to develop sustainable solutions for a more sustainable future for Singapore. We have a moral obligation to do this today. Not tomorrow.”

The topic of this year’s writing competition, organised by the two organisations, is “Towards A Sustainable Singapore: How Youth Can Make A Difference?”

It ran from Jan 20 to Feb 4 and received more than 300 entries from students of all educational levels. It invited them to share their ideas on how young people can contribute to a more sustainable lifestyle.

Six winners were selected by a panel of judges based on their creativity and ability to present the ideas and solutions.

The first prize went to Ms Deborah Lee, 20, a medical student at Nanyang Technological University, for her essay, Go Green, in which she makes the case for a smartphone app to promote sustainable habits among youth.

She won a cash prize of $1,000 and a Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 news tablet with a one-year subscription to The Straits Times.