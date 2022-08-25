SPH Media gives out 12 journalism scholarships in 2022, more than twice the number last year

SINGAPORE - Earlier this year in May, when Malaysia announced its ban on chicken exports, intern reporter Deon Loke was sent to speak to chicken rice hawkers, chicken vendors and customers to get their reactions.

"I had worked on several stories already but this was the first time I was working on a big package.

"I'm usually quite introverted, so talking to so many people did not come easy but it was a challenge I was able to overcome," said the 19-year-old who studied at Eunoia Junior College.

The developing situation meant that she had to revisit many whom she previously interviewed and she was dubbed the "chicken reporter" in the newsroom.

Ms Loke is one of 12 recipients of the Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Media journalism scholarship this year. She will begin her studies next month at King's College London, where she will read English.

SPH Media gave out more than twice the number of such scholarships this year than last year, when only five were awarded.

A total of 38 scholarships were given out by SPH Media and the Singapore Press Holdings Foundation during an award ceremony on Thursday (Aug 25).

The awards also include scholarships for children of serving employees and the Lim Kim San Memorial Scholarships, which are given out by the SPH Foundation.

Speaking at the ceremony, SPH Media Trust chairman Khaw Boon Wan cited two reasons the scholarships were relaunched with a bigger budget.

"First, we are in the business of producing quality journalism... Our business therefore depends on our ability to recruit and retain the talent to join us in our mission.

"Second, we want to send a strong signal to our colleagues and our audience that we are serious in pursuing our mission," said Mr Khaw.

This year, 126 applications for the journalism scholarship were submitted, three times the 44 received last year.

Ms Loke, along with Mr Bryan Cheong and Mr Elijah Wong, both 21, are the three scholarship recipients from The Straits Times, with another seven of the scholarships going to awardees from the Chinese Media Group.

The remaining two scholarships were awarded to a recipient from Malay-language paper Berita Harian and Mr Yugesh Kannan, Tamil-language paper Tamil Murasu’s first scholarship awardee.