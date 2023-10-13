Hear from principals and students about full subject-based banding at ST Forum

Holy Innocents’ High School student Ethan Chiow, 13, takes three of his examinable subjects at the Normal (Technical) level and the other three at the Normal (Academic) level.

The Secondary 1 student is able to do so as his school is part of the group of schools that has introduced full subject-based banding (SBB) over the last few years.

Under the scheme, students who perform well in certain subjects would be able to take them at a more demanding level, so they may attend lessons in different classes based on their ability for each subject, like English, Mother Tongue and mathematics.

Ethan, who takes English, mathematics and science at the N(A) level, said he likes the flexibility of being able to take subjects he is stronger in at a more demanding level.

More students will be able to do the same from next year when 120 secondary schools offer full SBB.

Ethan, together with four other students and five principals, will share their experiences on secondary school life and full SBB at an upcoming forum.

The Straits Times (ST) Smart Parenting Post-PSLE Forum will be held on Oct 21 from 10am to 12.15pm, at SPH Media in Toa Payoh North.

The forum is open to parents and their Primary 6 children. ST subscribers enjoy a $20 discount off the $35 ticket with a promo code.

Principals from five secondary schools – Anderson Secondary, Bowen Secondary, Holy Innocents’ High, St. Andrew’s Secondary and Kranji Secondary School – will share their experiences with full SBB and answer questions from parents.

They will also share with parents strategies on selecting a secondary school for their child.

The session will be moderated by ST’s senior education correspondent Sandra Davie.

Five students from St Andrew’s Secondary School and Holy Innocents’ High School will talk about how they have benefited from full SBB.

Primary 6 pupils who have questions on secondary school life will be able to ask them questions as well.

When full SBB is implemented in secondary schools in 2024, there will no longer be Express, Normal (Academic) and Normal (Technical) streams.

Instead, students will be placed in the mixed form class and take common curriculum subjects, like art and physical education, together.

They can take subjects at three levels – G1, G2 and G3. G stands for General, and the levels are broadly mapped from today’s Normal (Technical), Normal (Academic) and Express standards respectively.

To find out more, sign up for the ST Smart Parenting Post-PSLE Forum at str.sg/postpsle23

The deadline for registration has been extended by one day to Oct 16.