Teachers, students adapt to full subject-based banding that caters to diverse interests, strengths

SINGAPORE – At Bukit View Secondary School, mathematics head of department Irni Karen Mohd Zaini has been juggling timetables.

To accommodate more diverse classes, the school introduced roaming recess periods – where breaks are staggered and vary from day to day – free periods for self-study, and different end times on different days, she said.

It is one of 120 secondary schools across the island gearing up for full subject-based banding (SBB) to kick in in 2024 as Singapore moves to dismantle its academic streaming system, which has stood for more than four decades.

All this requires much planning, as staff have to make sure the school’s canteen can accommodate breaks at different times.

Different end times for classes also have to be considered when planning after-school activities, Madam Irni said.

But full SBB is beneficial for students as it gives them ownership and choice in their learning, she added.

“With so many options, our students can truly leverage their strengths and enjoy learning at a pace suited to their needs,” she said.

“Students have shared that they pursue these subjects out of interest and not purely for good grades. This has helped our students manage their workload and assessment demands, allowing them to learn at a comfortable pace.”

Responding to requests for updates on SBB by Mr Baey Yam Keng (Tampines GRC) and Mr Darryl David (Ang Mo Kio GRC), Education Minister Chan Chun Sing on Wednesday described how the policy will change students’ educational journeys.

First, from the 2024 Secondary 1 cohort, the Ministry of Education (MOE) will post Primary 6 students to secondary schools in three posting groups – 1, 2, and 3 – mapped to the Primary School Leaving Examination score ranges for Normal (Technical), Normal (Academic) and Express courses, respectively.

This is meant to ensure that schools admit students with diverse strengths, and students continue to have access to a wide range of schools, Mr Chan said. Schools can also create diversity within classes, with mixed form classes that comprise students offering subjects at different levels.

“Unlike streaming, posting groups will be used only to facilitate admissions and to determine students’ initial subject levels for most subjects at the beginning of Secondary 1,” he said. “Beyond that, posting groups will not shape the secondary school experience.”

Second, under full SBB, eligible students will have the flexibility to take certain subjects at a more demanding level, an option that has been expanded to more subjects, he added.